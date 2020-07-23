One thought on “Wall of Moms

  1. The Democratic Mayor of Portland, Ed Wheeler, went to the protest last night and got gassed by Barr’s storm troopers for his trouble.

    It sure is satisfying to see seasoned Hippies manning the barricades once again.
    And, of course, the rest of the politicized masses as well.

    Vote against Trump and for Biden by mail or in person.

