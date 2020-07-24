Millions on Americans rely on emergency pandemic benefits for rent, food, and medicine.— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2020
That lifeline is set to expire July 31. https://t.co/tpsWdKNM0O
One thought on “GOP to the desperate: Fuck you”
The bill that Mittens offered also cut Medicade and social security. Once a republican always a callous POS.