EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Miller's grandmother died of COVID-19. And his uncle blames the Trump administration. Meanwhile, the White House denies she died of COVID. But…it's on the death certificate. https://t.co/7SDHHliuoU— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 23, 2020
One thought on “Huh”
Why would “Communist” China need to steal research on a coronavirus vaccine from the US?
If, for nefarious reasons, China purposely released the coronavirus out into the world, wouldn’t they first develop a vaccine to protect their own population from becoming sick?
In 2016 it was Russia, Russia, Russia for the Democrats and in 2020 it’s China, China, China for the Republicans.
In both instances it’s pure politics and zero substance.