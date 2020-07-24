This is interesting to me. The @WSJ editorial page has been essential to the formation of Republican party orthodoxy for a very long time. Journalists in the newsroom are protesting that @WSJopinion is allowed to be fact-free. There's a connection between those two things. https://t.co/7b8l2TukVs— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) July 23, 2020
The NYTimes regularly offers half-baked opinions within their news stories and their opinion pieces are often based less on facts then they are on conjecture. (Judith Miller and the “Russian bounty” story released by the intelligence community.)
As does every other newspaper including the WSJ.
Moscow Mitch was clearly drunk when he took to the floor of an empty Senate chamber yesterday and offered motion after motion to confirm right wing, Federalist (Society) judges to life terms.
Moscow had scheduled a debate on a new coronavirus relief bill but, because he’s lost control of the Republican Party he decided to get drunk instead and so that discussion never took place.
The Republican Party has splintered into several factions that are now waging a pitched political battle with one another.
Good Times——–thanks to Trump.