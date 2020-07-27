BURN— Raw Story (@RawStory) July 27, 2020
‘Men hide behind their wives’: DHS chief faces protest at home after agents storm Portlandhttps://t.co/lDB0XQDxmm
One thought on “Come out, Chad”
On July 24, Trump told Hannity that he had “tens of thousands of federal agents ready to deploy” to Democrat cities.
There is no legitimate reason for the Homeland Security Department to continue to exist.
The Homeland (like Fatherland and Motherland) Security Department was established by Bush “the Idiot” and the Neo-liberal Democrats (42 Dem Senators and 87 Dem Representatives) in 2002 to coordinate domestic (FBI) and foreign (CIA) intelligence gathering in order to prevent terrorism here at home.
(As if the NSA hasn’t been doing that job since well before the outbreak of WWII.)
Apparently the Homeland Security Department has the where with all to stand up and equipment, with military weaponry, 60,000+ federal agents who can then be deployed to “dominate the protesters” in the streets of Democratically controlled cities across the US.
If Homeland Security was established to coordinate intelligence gathering by the FBI and the CIA, why are they deploying a 60,000 person army?
Which sounds a lot like a para-military?
Trumps ‘acting’ Homeland Security director, Chad Wolf, should have his right wing ass hauled before an open congressional hearing to explain to the American people just what the hell he’s doing at the “Fatherland” Security Department with his pseudo-Nazi shock troops.