Magic number

I’ve been waiting for the 40% wall to be cracked. That Morning Consult poll just out showing Trump’s approval is 36% compared to 61% disapproving probably did it. An incumbent President’s approval rating usually tracks fairly closely to their re-election vote. https://t.co/wti1NyJJt4— (((Greg Siskind))) (@gsiskind) July 27, 2020
“There is no GOP stampede towards the Trump exits. Trump accurately reflects where the party is today: Xenophobic, racist, vulgar, unethical, insulting, and aggressively uninterested in telling the truth.” https://t.co/ZTnWMpB1ZA— Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) July 27, 2020