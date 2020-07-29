#Stimuluscheck pt 2? The dem proposal is on the right and the republican proposal is on the left. I just wanna know why republicans think adults between the ages 18 and 24 aren’t also financially stressed. I’m a fucking college student, why am I not entitled to relief as well? pic.twitter.com/gVdgwhKv3U— rose (@delilahkhadaroo) July 27, 2020
A Republican proposal to remove the $600 payment and replace it with 70% of what a worker earned prior to losing their job would take most states between two to five months to implement, likely causing delays in relief for tens of millions of people. https://t.co/Xm1mkHXGPw— Truthout (@truthout) July 27, 2020
Progressive Caucus Demands Democrats Reject GOP Plan to 'Unleash Widespread Suffering' on the American People https://t.co/DUnvdPOc6x "The Republican proposal is nothing less than a policy of mass evictions, mass homelessness, mass poverty, and mass hunger."— Common Dreams (@commondreams) July 28, 2020
“Amphibious ships don’t feed hungry children," said Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey. @ericawerner @karoun on the $30B in defense spending included in Republican proposal for new COVID relief https://t.co/KxMt2BhfS5— Missy Ryan (@missy_ryan) July 28, 2020
One thought on “GOP releases covid relief proposal”
The Republicans have also stuck a “hold harmless” section into it’s bill.
The Republicans don’t want the police to be held accountable financially for their misdeeds on the job.
So legislation was passed 30 years ago limiting their personal liability.
Now Moscow Mitch and the Republicans want to extend those limited liability protections to for-profit businesses using the coronavirus pandemic as their excuse to do it.
Capitalists like a sure thing because they’re risk averse.
They fight like hell against any variable which will reduce their profits.
A fair wage for example.
Or a safe working environment.
So if Moscow Mitch offers them the opportunity to escape financial and criminal responsibility if someone were to get injured or sick at their unsafe workplace by using the coronavirus as an excuse, they’ll take it all day long.
If the Democrats go along with this Republican outrage then they are a part of our problem as well.