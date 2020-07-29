GOP releases covid relief proposal

Share

#Stimuluscheck pt 2? The dem proposal is on the right and the republican proposal is on the left. I just wanna know why republicans think adults between the ages 18 and 24 aren’t also financially stressed. I’m a fucking college student, why am I not entitled to relief as well? pic.twitter.com/gVdgwhKv3U — rose (@delilahkhadaroo) July 27, 2020

A Republican proposal to remove the $600 payment and replace it with 70% of what a worker earned prior to losing their job would take most states between two to five months to implement, likely causing delays in relief for tens of millions of people. https://t.co/Xm1mkHXGPw — Truthout (@truthout) July 27, 2020

Progressive Caucus Demands Democrats Reject GOP Plan to 'Unleash Widespread Suffering' on the American People https://t.co/DUnvdPOc6x "The Republican proposal is nothing less than a policy of mass evictions, mass homelessness, mass poverty, and mass hunger." — Common Dreams (@commondreams) July 28, 2020