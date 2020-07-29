This story is just astounding

Ray Winbush, the director of the Institute for Urban Research, at Morgan State University, told me, “There is this idea that most blacks were lynched because they did something untoward to a young woman. That’s not true. Most black men were lynched between 1890 and 1920 because whites wanted their land.”
The "worst problem you've never heard of" is the leading cause of Black land loss in this country. Over the years, it's seen Black families stripped of hundreds of billions $$$ in land. It's called "heirs' property." https://t.co/2EZ1wYqONf— ProPublica (@propublica) July 28, 2020