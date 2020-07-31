Saying goodbye to John Lewis

Share

I thought Bill Clinton’s remarks hit the bullseye. John Lewis wasn’t a plaster saint, he was a human being who worked hard to live up to his own beliefs:

Former Pres. Bill Clinton on John Lewis: “He was after all a human being.



A man like all other humans, born with strengths that he made the most of when many don’t.



Born with weaknesses that he worked hard to beat down when many can’t.” https://t.co/u1nsPN51AP pic.twitter.com/M1Z3inXrw7 — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2020

In stirring conclusion to his eulogy, Pres. Bill Clinton honors John Lewis.



“He’s gone up yonder and left us with marching orders. I suggest—since he’s close enough to God to keep his eye on the sparrow and us—we salute, suit up and march on.” https://t.co/sVteeuYRLu pic.twitter.com/Ahe3SJWWGx — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2020

John Lewis left us some final marching orders. Let’s carry them with us into November and beyond.https://t.co/lfYwpIdZEM — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2020

Speaker Pelosi’s voice cracks as she speaks at the funeral for John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/PoErqtTuWr — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 30, 2020

THAT JOKE ISN'T FUNNY ANYMORE https://t.co/cZG2Dr48Fd — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 30, 2020

This is what an Adult Man looks like…You don’t have to love someone to show respect. Agree to disagree. This is the « American » thing to do. Thank you President Bush. #georgeWbush https://t.co/A2YtsMJnNM — Nadine or Nay (@BKFoodie97) July 30, 2020

President Obama was outright political, something we haven’t seen before. Good!