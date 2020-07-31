Saying goodbye to John Lewis

I thought Bill Clinton’s remarks hit the bullseye. John Lewis wasn’t a plaster saint, he was a human being who worked hard to live up to his own beliefs:
Former Pres. Bill Clinton on John Lewis: “He was after all a human being.— ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2020
A man like all other humans, born with strengths that he made the most of when many don’t.
Born with weaknesses that he worked hard to beat down when many can’t.” https://t.co/u1nsPN51AP pic.twitter.com/M1Z3inXrw7
In stirring conclusion to his eulogy, Pres. Bill Clinton honors John Lewis.— ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2020
“He’s gone up yonder and left us with marching orders. I suggest—since he’s close enough to God to keep his eye on the sparrow and us—we salute, suit up and march on.” https://t.co/sVteeuYRLu pic.twitter.com/Ahe3SJWWGx
John Lewis left us some final marching orders. Let’s carry them with us into November and beyond.https://t.co/lfYwpIdZEM— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2020
Speaker Pelosi’s voice cracks as she speaks at the funeral for John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/PoErqtTuWr— PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 30, 2020
President Obama was outright political, something we haven’t seen before. Good!