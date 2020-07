For the 1st time in 20 years, @Oprah has given up her @OprahMagazine cover to honor #BreonnaTaylor



Winfrey says, “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice… I cry for justice in her name.” #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/nMKxoNTG5u