Terrific @jamescdownie: "Had Republicans gotten to work months ago, this disastrous lapse in relief could have been avoided. But when the party’s leader has as much interest in policy details as a dog in vegetables, why should we expect anything different? https://t.co/NaA8IcGdZn— (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) August 2, 2020
2 thoughts on “Republicans don’t know how to govern”
The Republicans rant that it’s not right for unemployed workers to be making more money sitting at home then they would if they went back to work.
They make a good point.
It’s as clear as the noses on their faces that the wages of working men and women are much too low and should be increased dramatically.
The minimum wage should be $20 an hour, to include restaurant workers, and all of that income should be tax exempt.
I’m sorry, but the truth is republicans don’t want to govern. They want to steal.