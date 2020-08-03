Letter from hell

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Photo by Jeremy Zero on Unsplash

We’re now on week 5 of our hellish heat wave, and you’ll never guess: My bedroom air conditioner has bit the dirt! It is, as they say, a former parrot.

Short version: I’m asking for donations to cover the replacement. Pretty please?

The long version: God, it was an awful week. Dead mouse somewhere in my bedroom, which in this heat produced a stench like rotting meat. I couldn’t find the damn thing until Friday, but the stink lingered for a couple of days.

And since the Cosmos chose this moment to inflict me with a recurrence of the diverticulitis I haven’t had in years, yay!

Finally, most of the smell was gone, and at bedtime, I looked forward to enjoying fresh air in my sanctuary. I flipped on the air — and my eyes and throat started to burn as a chemical smell filled the room. I hit Google in hopes of a solution: “Congratulations! You have a coolant leak and need a new unit.”

Because I am solutions-oriented, I hauled the box fan out of the living room and put it in the bedroom window, blowing out to exhaust the hot air. No biggie, right? This is, after all, what I grew up with.

Nope. Because when I was a kid, I didn’t have horrendous allergies. It has been decades since I slept in a room with an open window, and I have been reminded why. I woke up with my eyes so swollen, all that was left were mere slits.

Last night, I slept on the couch, because I have a working AC unit in the living room. Well, I had air, but my couch (which I bought for $100 from one of those furniture rental places) has so many things stuffed under the sagging cushions to hold them up that it was fairly torturous trying to sleep.

So please, if you can spare a few bucks, I’d like to sleep in my bedroom tonight. Please? You can donate here.