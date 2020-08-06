All former career prosecutors should be warming up in the bullpen, getting ready for January: Glenn Kirschner Calls For 'Trump Crimes Commission' Once Trump's Out Of Office | Crooks and Liars https://t.co/oOnEnc7tQ9— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 5, 2020
This is the kind of thing that forces Trump to say that the election will be “rigged” and that the “witch hunt continues.”
The Democrats should focus less on “getting Trump” after January 20th and more on how to prevent Moscow Mitch from calling the August recess before he passes a coronavirus relief bill.
There are millions of unemployed Americans who need financial help immediately and what happens to ex-president Trump once he leaves office doesn’t make any difference to anyone especially the hungry.