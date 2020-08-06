that viral photo of the school hallway in Georgia? the rest of the story is even worse: https://t.co/3rLfPYcOh6— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) August 5, 2020
"James’s parents saw the photograph that had been circulating Tuesday and told him, “You are not going back to school again." But a few hours later, his mother had spoken to the school and was told that students who “chose not to go to school” could face suspension or expulsion."— Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) August 5, 2020
2 thoughts on “Holy shit”
The coronavirus has made it clear that the Southern states need to come out of the dark ages.
The South has the worst school systems, the worst health care delivery systems, and the lowest paid and least protected workers in America.
Mississippi tops the list of these failed Southern states, with Georgia and Alabama close behind.
Very sad man.
It’s been known for decades that a de-centralized, for-profit, health care system is less efficient and far more expensive then a centralized, not-for-profit health care system.
That’s been made perfectly clear by the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
More people have been infected and have died in the US then in any other country on earth including India which has more the a billion people.
Medicare For All is the answer and elected Southern Republicans are our problem.
Vote all Republicans and Trump out of office on November 3.
This – in the epicenter of home-schooling for Jesus country. These people drive me nuts.
So let’s infect all our kids – let the virus “wash”over their families and maybe we’ll achieve herd immunity, if that’s even possible with this thing (which I doubt it is any more than for colds and flu).