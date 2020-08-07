Taking on the NRA

Oddly enough, Tish James did not talk about all the Russia money the NRA laundered to elect Trump. Maybe that’s part of a different case, I hope. But this is great news, anyway:
‘No one is above the law, not even the NRA’ — NY AG Letitia James is suing to dissolve the NRA over ‘years of self-dealing and illegal conduct’ pic.twitter.com/qQwSyoiFdp— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 6, 2020
Here are some of the NRA's alleged big-buck abuses in New York lawsuit https://t.co/FzoNCBDFOi pic.twitter.com/5u55iYtYuk— New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2020