And most had to do with the Postal Service:
23 postal executives were reassigned or displaced in today’s shakeup. The new structure centralizes power around a Trump megadonor and de-emphasizes decades’ worth of institutional postal knowledge. ✉️ https://t.co/IZ2eLhtXQc— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 7, 2020
One thought on “Some very bad things happened this weekend”
To date 77 postal workers have died from the coronavirus.
Our postal service should be operated as a public service and not just another for-profit enterprise, like toll roads, owned by the Capitalists to make a buck off.