Business as usual

The Environmental Protection Agency illegally destroyed records, deceived the National Archives and Records Administration about that destruction, and falsely blamed the coronavirus pandemic to escape accountability.— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 13, 2020
“We’re not going to allow Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America’s meat,” said Pence to Iowa farmers yesterday.
Pence was referring to a CNN Forum several months ago where Harris was talking about America’s meat consumption and how impactful it was on climate change.
Pence was probably talking about his fear of a woman of color castrating white men when she becomes the next vice president.