Business as usual

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Business as usual

  1. “We’re not going to allow Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America’s meat,” said Pence to Iowa farmers yesterday.

    Pence was referring to a CNN Forum several months ago where Harris was talking about America’s meat consumption and how impactful it was on climate change.

    Pence was probably talking about his fear of a woman of color castrating white men when she becomes the next vice president.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *