Dr. heart man

Photo by Abby Anaday on Unsplash

I went to see my cardiologist yesterday, because my blood pressure was ungodly high –in stroke territory, even — a couple of weeks ago. He wondered if it was some kind of fluke, because I don’t actually have high blood pressure. (He also wanted to check that my home BP cuff was giving accurate readings. It was.)

“And you weren’t stressed out when it happened? Nothing unusual going on?” he said.

“Nope,” I said. I told him I didn’t even know you could get numbers that high. I’m typically a 110/71 kind of gal.

We discussed whether the covid could be responsible, but of course no one knows. He’s sending me for a stress test next week, just in case.

Ah, covid. The gift that keeps on giving…