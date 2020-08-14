Cause and effect

Trump saying clearly on Fox why he won’t fund USPS. “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots…But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting…”— Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 13, 2020
New: Federal judge in Pennsylvania orders Trump campaign & GOP to produce any evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in the state by Friday. The order, in a high-profile case about vote-by-mail, forces campaign to back up Trump’s false claims about massive fraud in postal voting.— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 13, 2020