BURIED LEDE: Bill Barr wanted to hire unregistered foreign agent of Turkey and former AG Michael MUKASEY…to investigate the Intelligence Community! https://t.co/fV4AXZrUPn— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) August 13, 2020
One thought on "They have plans…"
How did we get here?
Over time the Democratic Party became more philosophically Republican and less FDR and Henry Wallace.
That relentless drift to the Right, and the frustration and anger that it spawned, created the conditions for “a Trump,” presidency and the Fascism that’s resulted.
Neo-liberal Democrats have contributed mightily to our current state of affairs.
Beginning with Reagan and built upon by Bush the Elder, it was William Jefferson Clinton who became the first Democratic president to adopt Neo-liberalism (NAFTA).