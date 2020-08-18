The rising

~ susie

Bruce opened last night’s convention with this:

If you missed this Michelle Obama speech, watch the whole thing now. It was one for the ages:

One thought on “The rising

  1. There is one thing that unites every Democrat and that is defeating Trump on November 3.

    Anybody who was given the assignment of ripping into Trump in their pre-recorded speech at the virtual convention would have “stuck the landing.”

    Bernie told us in his speech that he “disagreed” with Joe Biden on Medicare For All.

    From the Progressive’s point of view that’s unacceptable and a problem for party unity after Biden beats Trump like a government mule on November 3.

