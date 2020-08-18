Bruce opened last night’s convention with this:
Come on up for #therising https://t.co/ocbt1TfWcS— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 18, 2020
If you missed this Michelle Obama speech, watch the whole thing now. It was one for the ages:
Our reporters are calling Kristin Urquiza’s #DNC speech tonight “powerful” and “striking.” Urquiza garnered national attention in July after writing an obit for her father who died of #Covid19.— POLITICO (@politico) August 18, 2020
Follow our DNC live analysis: https://t.co/Yf4BFttio1 pic.twitter.com/v4yKopMobJ
Michelle Obama: “Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country … He is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is." pic.twitter.com/9nUJDOBaij— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 18, 2020
One thought on “The rising”
There is one thing that unites every Democrat and that is defeating Trump on November 3.
Anybody who was given the assignment of ripping into Trump in their pre-recorded speech at the virtual convention would have “stuck the landing.”
Bernie told us in his speech that he “disagreed” with Joe Biden on Medicare For All.
From the Progressive’s point of view that’s unacceptable and a problem for party unity after Biden beats Trump like a government mule on November 3.