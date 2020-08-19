NEW: There have been no traditional NSC Principals Committee meetings—w/cabinet officials and Trump—or major joint press conferences about election security this year. Instead, much has been delegated to a little-known career IC official. My investigation:https://t.co/BVaFWH1kZ5— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 18, 2020
Read this and then ask yourself why the Federal Bureau of Investigation thought it prudent to investigate all the ties between Trumpworld and a foreign adversary. https://t.co/NVWZNC2gAh— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 18, 2020
Senate report describes 2016 Trump campaign eager to take Russian help https://t.co/jPei9iXS9L via @nbcnews— Karma Tashi (@KTynot) August 19, 2020
One thought on “Collusion”
It’s difficult to critique Trumps campaign message because he doesn’t have one.
He’s all over the map and flailing around like a drowning man.
Unless colluding with the postmaster general to steal mailboxes off the streets of low income communities in the dead of night to prevent them from voting is a campaign message?
Trump is a corrupt, racist, xenophobic, misogynist and bigot with a cruel, authoritarian personality who makes decisions based on what’s in his own personal interests.
There is no real difference between how Trump operates and how Moscow Mitch and the other elected Republicans go about their business.
They’re all corrupt and need to be voted out of office on November 3.