Collusion

~ susie

Published by susie

One thought on “Collusion

  1. It’s difficult to critique Trumps campaign message because he doesn’t have one.
    He’s all over the map and flailing around like a drowning man.
    Unless colluding with the postmaster general to steal mailboxes off the streets of low income communities in the dead of night to prevent them from voting is a campaign message?

    Trump is a corrupt, racist, xenophobic, misogynist and bigot with a cruel, authoritarian personality who makes decisions based on what’s in his own personal interests.

    There is no real difference between how Trump operates and how Moscow Mitch and the other elected Republicans go about their business.
    They’re all corrupt and need to be voted out of office on November 3.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *