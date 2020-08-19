Of course he did August 19, 2020August 18, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares https://t.co/LZesAJP7qw— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 18, 2020 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Of course he did”
If Putin did order the hacking, and who really knows because US intelligence has been so badly politicized that it’s become almost impossible to trust, then he’s now probably very sorry that he ever stepped in to help elect Trump in the first place.
Republican warmonger Tom Cotton admitted yesterday that Trumps Israel-UAE deal allows the US to sell massive amounts of bombs, guns, missiles, and military equipment to Middle Eastern countries.
This is another clear indication that if Trump is reelected he will go to war with Iran and that clearly isn’t in Putin’s interest.
A vote ‘for’ any Republican running for office on November 3, is a vote for Trumps war against Iran.