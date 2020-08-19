One thought on “Of course he did

  1. If Putin did order the hacking, and who really knows because US intelligence has been so badly politicized that it’s become almost impossible to trust, then he’s now probably very sorry that he ever stepped in to help elect Trump in the first place.

    Republican warmonger Tom Cotton admitted yesterday that Trumps Israel-UAE deal allows the US to sell massive amounts of bombs, guns, missiles, and military equipment to Middle Eastern countries.

    This is another clear indication that if Trump is reelected he will go to war with Iran and that clearly isn’t in Putin’s interest.

    A vote ‘for’ any Republican running for office on November 3, is a vote for Trumps war against Iran.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *