It’s official

I don’t know if y’all are watching the convention, but it continues to move me in ways I hadn’t expected. The roll call was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen and reminded me why I love America. If I can find a video, I’ll put it up:

JUST IN: Joe Biden has been officially nominated for president by the Democratic Party, following a roll call spanning 50 states and 7 territories https://t.co/RsuQpnbVz7 pic.twitter.com/UYxhxmAokq — CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2020

This DNC virtual roll call is one of the first examples of a convention aspect that seems stronger than the traditional way of doing things. It’s fascinating to see the diversity of the United States and Americans in so many places with cultural and geographic differences. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 19, 2020

UPDATE: Here’s the roll call.