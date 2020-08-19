I don’t know if y’all are watching the convention, but it continues to move me in ways I hadn’t expected. The roll call was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen and reminded me why I love America. If I can find a video, I’ll put it up:
JUST IN: Joe Biden has been officially nominated for president by the Democratic Party, following a roll call spanning 50 states and 7 territories https://t.co/RsuQpnbVz7 pic.twitter.com/UYxhxmAokq— CNN (@CNN) August 19, 2020
This DNC virtual roll call is one of the first examples of a convention aspect that seems stronger than the traditional way of doing things. It’s fascinating to see the diversity of the United States and Americans in so many places with cultural and geographic differences.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 19, 2020
UPDATE: Here’s the roll call.
2 thoughts on “It’s official”
Why have so many Republicans been invited to speak at the “Democratic” National Convention?
Last night it was Colin Powell who disgraced himself and his uniform when he went to the UN and lied to the American people about “mobile weapons labs” and “Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction.”
Did Joe Biden and his ‘keepers’ really think that it was a good idea to highlight Joe’s strong support for and his ‘yes’ vote in favor of Bush’s illegal war in Iraq?
Progressives and the Left will be voting ‘against’ Trump.
They will not be voting ‘for’ Joe Biden.
Establishment Democrats should keep that in mind when they’re running around the country kissing Republican ass.
Thanks for posting the roll-call Susie!