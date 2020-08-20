That Steve Bannon was arrested this morning. That cheered me up!
You can read what I wrote about it here.
In other good news, we will see Trump’s tax records soon:
Judge: Manhattan DA can get Trump’s tax records from Mazars. There may be an appeal, which means a little delay, but it’s all over except the shouting. Trump’s taxes will be in the hands of prosecutors either shortly before or after the election. https://t.co/kj5kC89jUm— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 20, 2020
2 thoughts on “Guess you know by now”
Bannon in jail over the fence grift? My, how the slimy have fallen. Fergus sure threw him under the bus in a hurry. There must be a sad little party going on down there.
Stay tuned. I think Trump got a cut.