Guess you know by now

That Steve Bannon was arrested this morning. That cheered me up!

You can read what I wrote about it here.

In other good news, we will see Trump’s tax records soon:

  1. Bannon in jail over the fence grift? My, how the slimy have fallen. Fergus sure threw him under the bus in a hurry. There must be a sad little party going on down there.

