Joe brings it

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Here are some highlights from the final night:

I hope Brayden knows how amazing he is. One of the best moments. https://t.co/GyTC8uxKDT — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2020

This was a great contribution. I was there in New Hampshire when Biden spoke to this impressive young man. It was a delight to witness such deep decency. You don’t have moments like that with Donald Trump. https://t.co/grApdvef28 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 21, 2020