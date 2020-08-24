Massive California wildfires expected to worsen with more lightning, winds https://t.co/6DBSq5ftbo— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 24, 2020
Massive California wildfires expected to worsen with more lightning, winds https://t.co/6DBSq5ftbo— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 24, 2020
One thought on “Global warming still fake?”
The air has a thick haze of smoke, but so far none of the fires are threatening this part of the state. Last big fire we had here was the Railroad fire in 2017, but much of the vegetation has grown back since then, and the damn pine beetles have dotted the forest with more dry, dead, trees than you can shake a brush fire at.
Fingers crossed, so far so good.