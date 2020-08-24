The death cult

I would like to point out, however, that they are many, many fewer Republicans than there were at the start of Donald Trump’s term. So these are the true believers and extremists:
The vast majority of Republican voters approve of the U.S. economy’s state and how the government handled the coronavirus, saying the level of deaths has been “acceptable,” a new poll shows https://t.co/WumDBTdVbX— Bloomberg (@business) August 23, 2020
John Kasich belongs to this same death cult.
Yet last week Joe Biden and his idiot ‘keepers’ decided that it was a good idea to have Kasich and other Republican death cult members speak at the Democratic national convention.
Brilliant messaging.