The death cult

~ susie

I would like to point out, however, that they are many, many fewer Republicans than there were at the start of Donald Trump’s term. So these are the true believers and extremists:

Published by susie

One thought on “The death cult

  1. John Kasich belongs to this same death cult.
    Yet last week Joe Biden and his idiot ‘keepers’ decided that it was a good idea to have Kasich and other Republican death cult members speak at the Democratic national convention.

    Brilliant messaging.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *