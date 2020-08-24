One thought on “Weasel

  1. DeJoy was hired by Trump on the recommendation of Mnuchin to do three things for Trump.

    Suppress the vote.
    Bust the unions.
    Privatize the post office.

    Postal employees are represented by the AFL-CIO, the Teamsters and the Postal Workers Union, which are the last of the strong unions in this country.

    Goddamn Capitalists.

    Can you imagine a privatized, for-profit military?

