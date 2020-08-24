SCOOP: The @USPS's search firm provided dozens of names of promising candidates for postmaster general.— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2020
LOUIS DeJOY was NOT on the list.
But he was included in the selection process at the suggestion of ex-@GOP chair MIKE DUNCAN, the USPS's board chair. https://t.co/i6RZkyJzh7
One thought on “Weasel”
DeJoy was hired by Trump on the recommendation of Mnuchin to do three things for Trump.
Suppress the vote.
Bust the unions.
Privatize the post office.
Postal employees are represented by the AFL-CIO, the Teamsters and the Postal Workers Union, which are the last of the strong unions in this country.
Goddamn Capitalists.
Can you imagine a privatized, for-profit military?