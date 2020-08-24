I think Kellyanne is an evil monster but if she and @gtconway3d have decided to mutually withdraw from the field to give the kids some semblance of…not what has been happening, then good, they kids didn’t sign up for this shit. https://t.co/fSouJZDW7V— Person Woman Man Camera TV (@ClaraJeffery) August 24, 2020
One thought on “Resigning to spend time with her family”
Kellyanne Conway is the canary in the Republican coal mine.
Trump is the cruel, tyrant that the Founding Fathers warned us about.
Getting rid of a creep like Trump is why they wrote the Constitution in the first place.
Free press, the right to vote, etc.
The rioting in the streets is on Trump.
The coronavirus deaths are on Trump.
Trumps campaign message seems to be that he must be re-elected because he’s the only one who can solve all of the problems that he himself has created.
“I’ve set the fire and I’m the only one who can snuff it out.”
If you elect the Democrats, he says, you’ll usher in chaos, anarchy, vi0lence, destruction and the End of Days.
Moscow Mitch, Kevin McCarthy and the Republican Party stand four square behind Trumps message.
Kellyanne Conway has read the writing on the subway wall which read, “The only good Republican is a defeated Republican” and is hitting the exit a little early is all.