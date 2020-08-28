Just to be clear, this is sexual assault:
A former Liberty University student says Becki Falwell, the wife of the university’s then-President Jerry Falwell Jr., performed oral sex on him while he stayed over at the Falwell home after a band practice with her eldest son in 2008https://t.co/7TReJH4NVg— POLITICO (@politico) August 27, 2020
One thought on “Holy moley”
“Hypocrisy…….the homage that vice pays to virtue.” La Rochefoucauld, 1865
These are the moral leaders that Evangelical Christians take direction from.
It’s no wonder they all voted for Trump.