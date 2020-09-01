I hear it was quite a press conference September 1, 2020August 31, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares But I didn’t watch it. I’m not up to it. Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “I hear it was quite a press conference”
Law and Order is an impediment to democracy.
Because it’s a political device used by politicians to manage and manipulate their populations.
In the extreme: China and 1984 with Big Brother.
Trumps message to white, suburban, women, who have defected in droves to the Democratic Party, is to be “afraid, be very afraid.”
Afraid of the Black and Brown horde who will be moving in next door if Biden is elected president.
Trump also claims that the radical Left, Socialists and anarchists are creating lawlessness in our cities in order to “destroy America” which they will succeed in doing if Biden is elected president.
But……….Law and Order Trump will, with the snap of his fingers, bring peace and harmony to all of god’s creatures and to America when he’s reelected.
The “un-American, crazy Left” has taken control of Biden’s body like body snatchers and will “destroy our way of life,” if Joe’s elected so say Trump and the Republicans.
Are suburban, white, women really afraid of a Black and Brown wave crashing over them and wrecking the suburbs if Biden is elected?
When Trump and the Republicans claim that Biden will “destroy our way of life” what exactly are they talking about?
The only good Republican is a defeated Republican.