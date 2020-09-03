So it seems like our AG is trying to undermine confidence in our elections. Why I wonder? https://t.co/OJUJttyF5s— Barbara Smith (@nanaslugdiva) September 2, 2020
So it seems like our AG is trying to undermine confidence in our elections. Why I wonder? https://t.co/OJUJttyF5s— Barbara Smith (@nanaslugdiva) September 2, 2020
One thought on “Talking dog says what?”
AG Barr learned how to be a lying, Fascist pig while he worked at the CIA between 1971 and 1977.
Director of the CIA George the First (1976-1977) met CIA “dark arts” analyst Bill Barr at the CIA.
Barr was a lying, Fascist pig when he worked in President Bush the First’s Justice Department.
In the Trump administration he’s become a corrupt, lying, Fascist, rat, pig.
Every no good, Republican, bastard who’s ever been connected to politics is now working for Trump.
That’s because only the dregs and scum of American society will willingly get within a country mile of the corrupt, clown Trump.
At top of mind should be the fact that the Republicans are responsible for Trump and
for all of his failures.
Vote ’em all out.