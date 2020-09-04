President Trump has appeared to encourage people in North Carolina to vote twice — once by mail and once in person — during the November general election, essentially telling them to test the voting system.— CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2020
Americans can only vote once per election. https://t.co/oblGC0HUpn
One thought on “Oh look”
What do Trump and Putin have most in common?
They both believe that the public is too dumb to chose the “correct” leaders, so democratically held elections are a dangerous waste of time.
At the moment the Neo-liberal, anti-Russia (anti-Communist), bedwetters are in a full throated scream because they don’t think that the American people are taking the Putin threat seriously enough.
The fact is that Putin is in more political trouble then Trump is.
The Russian people dislike him immensely, the economy stinks, the military has soured on his interventionist policies, his coronavirus policy is very unpopular, and his vassal state of Belarus is about to break away from him.
In short, Putin is a threat to nobody but himself.
What the Neo-liberal, anti-Russia (pro-Capitalist) choir is really apoplectic about is the growing support among the American people for democratic-socialist solutions to our problems.
Medicare For All, a living wage, de-militarization of our police departments, ending public financing for charter schools, etc.