I’m sure there’s a perfectly logical explanation https://t.co/ruPBNJENhe— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 3, 2020
One thought on “Grifters, all of them”
We have a growing number of Americans being evicted from their homes and that indicates that we are officially in an economic depression.
But DeJoy doesn’t give a damn because he’s having his rice bowl filled to overflowing every day.
Where are Moscow Mitch and the rest of the Republican senators these days?
On summer vacation.
They’re supposed to be reconvening the senate on Tuesday, although many of them will remain in their basements, to maybe, possibly, hopefully begin talking about passing a “skinny” Covidvirus relief bill.
In the meantime thousands of American families, having just been forcibly evicted from their homes, are wandering the streets wondering where they and their families will get their next meal and where they’ll sleep tonight.
What do the Republicans intend to do for these Americans who have lost their jobs and run out of money through no fault of their own?
Apparently not much.
Republicans aren’t Christians.
They’re barely human beings.