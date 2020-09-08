ACLU Report: GA Illegally Purged Hundreds Of Thousands Of Valid Voters | @crooksandliars https://t.co/PUwqAJfZyY— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 7, 2020
One thought on “So Brian Kemp stole the election”
I have personal experience with log headed, dumb, connected, not really a redneck. As his supporters go on and on about Stacy Abrams, what it is they are SCARED of her.
What is dumb, that folks do not understand is as head of the minority leadership in the GA HOR, she did wonders working across the aisle.
I have met and talked with her while doing advocacy for the Medicaid gap insurance at the Capitol.
Pay attention to her.
Oh, and she is right about the vote.
Vote, people!