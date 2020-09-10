Carl Bernstein: ‘Worse than Nixon’ September 10, 2020September 9, 2020 ~ susie ShareTweetPin0shares Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Carl Bernstein: ‘Worse than Nixon’”
During the week of March 22-28, between 22 and 30 million (depending on who’s doing the counting) Americans lost their jobs because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
(Why Moscow Mitch refuses to help these Americans financially is another discussion.)
Trump knew in late January that the coronavirus was highly contagious and 5 times more lethal then the seasonal flu.
Had Trump taken immediate action at that time instead of calling the coronavirus a “Democrat hoax meant to damage his reelection chances,” the lockdown in March may not have been necessary and tens of thousands of dead Americans might be alive today.
Trump and the Republican Party are responsible for the spread of the virus, the thousands of unnecessary deaths that it’s caused, and the destruction of our economy.
They should pay a heavy price on November 3 for their neglect and indifference.