NEW whistleblower complaint from former senior DHS official alleges that he was ordered to “cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the US, and instead start reporting on interference activities by China and Iran.” https://t.co/gYZpCgahHt— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 9, 2020
And you thought the #UkraineGate whistleblower complaint was dynamite? Wait’ll you see this one! https://t.co/4mudb8C4l8— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 9, 2020
Now, here we have barbering and stove-piping intelligence to conform to the rats in the president*’s brain. https://t.co/Bj1vyut7aI— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 9, 2020
Holy crap. This is from the new DHS whistleblower complaint. He says he was ordered to “modify” a threat assessment, particularly “the section on White Supremacy” to make “the threat appear less severe,” and “include information on the prominence of violent ‘left-wing’ groups.” pic.twitter.com/PM4vrHyP1W— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 9, 2020
Scoop: A whistleblower is alleging top political appointees at DHS repeatedly instructed career officials to modify intel assessments to ensure they matched up w/ public comments from Trump about Antifa & "anarchist" groups, per documents obtained by CNN.https://t.co/cvIrIEBbqq— Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) September 9, 2020
One thought on “Uh huh”
In sports the best offense is a good defense.
In politics it’s a bit different.
If your opponent is on the defensive then you’re winning and not him/her.
Trump and the Republicans are on the defensive and it’s Biden’s job to keep them there.
With a little more help from the intelligence community, the military, and from Trumps own disgruntled ex-employees, Biden should be able to keep the Republicans on the defensive until after the election.
Now if the Democratic Party does its job and turn out the vote, then Trump will be gone for good on January 20.