Uh huh

~ susie

susie

One thought on "Uh huh"

  1. In sports the best offense is a good defense.

    In politics it’s a bit different.
    If your opponent is on the defensive then you’re winning and not him/her.
    Trump and the Republicans are on the defensive and it’s Biden’s job to keep them there.
    With a little more help from the intelligence community, the military, and from Trumps own disgruntled ex-employees, Biden should be able to keep the Republicans on the defensive until after the election.

    Now if the Democratic Party does its job and turn out the vote, then Trump will be gone for good on January 20.

