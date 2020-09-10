Share

NEW whistleblower complaint from former senior DHS official alleges that he was ordered to “cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference in the US, and instead start reporting on interference activities by China and Iran.” https://t.co/gYZpCgahHt — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) September 9, 2020

And you thought the #UkraineGate whistleblower complaint was dynamite? Wait’ll you see this one! https://t.co/4mudb8C4l8 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 9, 2020

Now, here we have barbering and stove-piping intelligence to conform to the rats in the president*’s brain. https://t.co/Bj1vyut7aI — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) September 9, 2020

Holy crap. This is from the new DHS whistleblower complaint. He says he was ordered to “modify” a threat assessment, particularly “the section on White Supremacy” to make “the threat appear less severe,” and “include information on the prominence of violent ‘left-wing’ groups.” pic.twitter.com/PM4vrHyP1W — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) September 9, 2020