Roger Stone to Donald Trump: Bring in martial law if you lose election https://t.co/eTcTqFyZ6K— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 13, 2020
Roger Stone to Donald Trump: Bring in martial law if you lose election https://t.co/eTcTqFyZ6K— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 13, 2020
One thought on “Get ready”
QAnon is a violent, ant-Semitic, Nazi terrorist organization.
Once upon a time it was the Jews alone who killed children and drank their blood.
Now QAnon blames a “secret cabal of Satan worshipping Democrats and Hollywood elites for killing children and drinking their blood.” (Sounds a lot like what Charlie Manson was preaching.)
Mike Pence announced that he would be speaking to this organization on September 14 (today) in Bozeman, Montana.
Over the weekend Pence thought better of his decision and cancelled his appearance at today’s QAnon fundraiser.
Pence will still be speaking today in Bozeman, Montana however. Wink, wink.