Excellent work by @jaketapper.— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 13, 2020
Cutting through lies and disinformation to convey the facts to the American public—about how the President has mishandled the coronavirus and lied to Americans when truth would have saved lives.pic.twitter.com/26lojgE3xN
How Tapper ended this interview: "The U.S. has less than 5% of the world's population and the U.S. has more than 20% of the world's coronavirus deaths. That is a fact. It does not matter how many times he insults CNN." https://t.co/eEEpsuFtny— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 13, 2020
2 thoughts on “That’s how you do it, Jake”
Dear Susie.
I have emailed you once or twice before, but this time it is on a different and much more urgent topic: Fires.
I just saw your post on C&L about climate change and wanted to add something to it. I live in Tokyo, and a week ago or so Japan was hit by two back to back taiphoons, one the strongest ever measured. Luckily for Tokyo, they stayed much farther to the south. The biggest had an atmospheric pressure of something like 920 hPa, with winds of around 250 mph, if I did my conversions correctly. The extreme low pressure bent the jet stream that passes over north America, which in turn led to snow in Denver last week, and later extreme east winds into Oregon and California which flamed the fires that have made an already extreme fire season even worse. I am originally from Oregon, from Portland, so I know about this stuff as I formerly worked in forestry.
What I am saying comes down to this; hot water in the western Pacific led to extremely strong taiphoons which changed the weather over the Rockies which contributed to the fire storms currently raging across the west coast.
I am taking this very personally. I, and my family have some forest land that is very close to the fires, close as within 400 meters, if even that far. And I know a lot of people who have lost their homes in the past 24 hours or so. And many more who are at risk. It is time for people to wake up to the reality that is climate change. I know you live in Philly, or nearby, and that you are inconvenienced by snow storms and maybe the occassional heat wave. Fires are much different.
Best (I hesitate to use my normal “Cheers,”
Dave Conklin
People will get serious about climate change when humans begin bursting into flames.
Trumps climate change plan: burn as much fossil fuel as possible in the shortest amount of time available.
Trumps environmental plan: deregulate the polluters.
Trumps health care plan: destroy Obamacare.
Trumps tax plan: cut taxes for the rich and for corporations.
Trumps law and order plan: station the US military in every “Democrat controlled city.”
Trumps foreign policy plan: bully everybody and isolate the US.
The Republican Party supports all of Trumps plans and Trump and the Republicans must be soundly defeated on Nov. 3.