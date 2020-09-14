For context, this @MikeBloomberg spend would be an entire @SenRickScott campaign in 50 days. That amount of spending works here. Florida is a TV state.https://t.co/hY2GSoMWLT— Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) September 13, 2020
One thought on “Good”
Joe Biden maybe the least inspiring candidate to ever run for president, so he needs all the help he can get.
Unfortunately, Bloomberg supports the Trump/Netanyahu/bin Salman, Abraham Protocols. So let’s hope that Biden isn’t pressured into agreeing with Bloomberg on that issue.
If you were a country the size of Ft. Worth, Texas, who relied on Saudi Arabia for your defense and the U.S. 5th Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, for billions in financial support, and you were told by both Saudi Arabia and the US to join the Pompeo/Netanyahu/bin Salman, Abraham Protocols what would you do?
The closer this triumvirate gets to a war with Iran, the more active ISIS and Al Qaeda will become.