"The loss of the glacier could trigger the broader collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet, which contains enough ice to eventually raise seas by about 10 feet." https://t.co/BFolqw61qB— Tom Sullivan (@BloggersRUs) September 14, 2020
2 thoughts on “Wheeee”
Which means that if you are now living 10 miles away from the coast you will soon be living on ocean front property.
Just think how rich you’ll be then?
Like your previous post, use climate deniers hold back the sea.