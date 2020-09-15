Listen to Joe’s powerful climate speech

Climate change is the existential challenge that will define our future as a country. Tune in as I discuss the wildfires up and down the West Coast — and how I’ll tackle the climate crisis head-on and create millions of good-paying jobs: https://t.co/yMhodX8RYe— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2020
President Trump ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that poor forest management is mostly to blame. https://t.co/WnUCBiWTmL— The Associated Press (@AP) September 14, 2020
Check out Trump’s body language as Gavin Newsom informs him that the vast majority of forest land in California is owned by the federal government pic.twitter.com/HqoIDQYbd3— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2020