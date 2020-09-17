A 18th century man:— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 17, 2020
Barr told federal prosecutors in a call last week that they should consider charging rioters and others who had committed violent crimes at protests in recent months with “sedition.” https://t.co/By892yUHB3
One thought on “Heal thyself, traitor”
Bill Barr gave upon being the “people’s” attorney general months ago when he decided to audition to be Trumps personal lawyer.
Barr knows that when Trump is beaten like a government mule on November 3 and leaves office on January 20, he’ll be in need of a good lawyer.
Barr also knows that he is a “dead man walking” as far as Establishment Republicans are concerned, so his job prospects after November 3 are slim and none.
Of course Barr could always redeem himself and restore his tattered reputation by resigning from the Trump administration on October 15.