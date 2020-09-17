One thought on “Heal thyself, traitor

  1. Bill Barr gave upon being the “people’s” attorney general months ago when he decided to audition to be Trumps personal lawyer.

    Barr knows that when Trump is beaten like a government mule on November 3 and leaves office on January 20, he’ll be in need of a good lawyer.

    Barr also knows that he is a “dead man walking” as far as Establishment Republicans are concerned, so his job prospects after November 3 are slim and none.

    Of course Barr could always redeem himself and restore his tattered reputation by resigning from the Trump administration on October 15.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *