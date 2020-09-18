Here’s our story on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extending the mail ballot deadline, among other changes. More to come.https://t.co/gOn6YXvkFN— Jonathan Lai 🙊 賴柏羽 (@Elaijuh) September 17, 2020
One thought on “Great news”
Only you can return your own ballot.
That’s good news but, all of those Fascists living in central and western Pennsylvania should give everybody heartburn.
It’s the job of the Democratic Party to turn out all of the “right thinking” voters.
Or is that “left thinking” voters?
Ah, hell turn everybody out who will vote against Trump.