No, Seriously, Amy Coney Barrett Would Be A Dumpster Fire Of A Supreme Court Justice https://t.co/2ioTv3pEcT— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) September 23, 2020
One thought on “Incoming nut job”
We need a much more diverse Supreme Court.
Of the 8 remaining justices,
5 are Roman Catholics: John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Brett Kavanaugh;
2 are Jewish: Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer;
and 1 is an Episcopalian who was raised as a Roman Catholic.
Why is the court packed with Roman Catholics?
Is it a good idea for the country to choose another Roman Catholic to sit on the Court?
Especially a Roman Catholic who is an extremist Opus Dei sympathizer.
What if a president were to chose a leader of the Ku Klux Klan like David Duke or a Nazi like Stephen Miller to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
Would the American people approve of either of these choices?
This is about extremism, a packed court, and settled law.
Perhaps Trump and the Republicans should nominate a Unitarian like Justice Benjamin Curtis or an Deist like Justice David Davis?