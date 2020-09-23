One thought on “Incoming nut job

  1. We need a much more diverse Supreme Court.

    Of the 8 remaining justices,
    5 are Roman Catholics: John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and Brett Kavanaugh;
    2 are Jewish: Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer;
    and 1 is an Episcopalian who was raised as a Roman Catholic.

    Why is the court packed with Roman Catholics?
    Is it a good idea for the country to choose another Roman Catholic to sit on the Court?

    Especially a Roman Catholic who is an extremist Opus Dei sympathizer.

    What if a president were to chose a leader of the Ku Klux Klan like David Duke or a Nazi like Stephen Miller to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
    Would the American people approve of either of these choices?

    This is about extremism, a packed court, and settled law.

    Perhaps Trump and the Republicans should nominate a Unitarian like Justice Benjamin Curtis or an Deist like Justice David Davis?

