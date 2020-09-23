Polls, polls, polls

TEXAS— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) September 21, 2020
Biden 48% (+4)
Trump 44%
The Tyson Group/@CEAorg, LV, 8/20-25https://t.co/hhQnQs9vd6
National Poll Among Catholic Voters:— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 21, 2020
Biden 53% (+12)
Trump 41%
EWTN News/RealClear Opinion https://t.co/eurZFTJU42
A different way to think about it:— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) September 22, 2020
–If Biden outperforms the polls by 2, he's the winner on 11/3 with a FL call at 8PM and–no joke–a TX call possibly making Biden pres-elect.
–If Trump outperforms by 2, we've got to wait days for Biden to squeak out PA/MI/WI w mail votes
In the past few days we've had polls showing Trump/Biden within margin or error in both Texas *and* Georgia. https://t.co/rPL9cHupkE— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2020
#NEW Iowa @jaselzer/@DMRegister Poll:— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 22, 2020
Biden 47%
Trump 47%
(LV, 9/14-17)
The first time in this cycle that Trump isn’t leading in their poll