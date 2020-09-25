Hear no evil

One thought on "Hear no evil"

  1. Trumps term in office ends at noon on January 20, 2021.
    By law.
    It’s all in the 2oth Amendment.

    If at noon on January 20th, there is still no clear presidential winner because all the ballots haven’t been counted yet or there are ongoing legal battles to conclude, then Nancy Pelosi becomes the temporary president.

    In any event, Trump will be a private citizen at 12:01 PM on January 20.

    Game, set, match.

