Hear no evil

Here is Trump getting booed as he stands behind RBG’s casket at SCOTUS. The crowd then chants “vote him out” and “honor her wish.” He shuffles away pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/gTUh2Ab8db

Leaving for NC, Trump claimed he couldn't really hear booing at SCOTUS today: "I think that was just a political chant. We could hardly hear it from where we were..Somebody said there was some chanting. But they were right next to the media. But we could hardly hear too much."