Here is Trump getting booed as he stands behind RBG’s casket at SCOTUS. The crowd then chants “vote him out” and “honor her wish.” He shuffles away pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/gTUh2Ab8db— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 24, 2020
Leaving for NC, Trump claimed he couldn't really hear booing at SCOTUS today: "I think that was just a political chant. We could hardly hear it from where we were..Somebody said there was some chanting. But they were right next to the media. But we could hardly hear too much."— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 24, 2020
One thought on “Hear no evil”
Trumps term in office ends at noon on January 20, 2021.
By law.
It’s all in the 2oth Amendment.
If at noon on January 20th, there is still no clear presidential winner because all the ballots haven’t been counted yet or there are ongoing legal battles to conclude, then Nancy Pelosi becomes the temporary president.
In any event, Trump will be a private citizen at 12:01 PM on January 20.
Game, set, match.