  1. Speaking about Fascist autocrats and friends of Trump, President Bolsonaro announced the other day that he would be breaking the ongoing postal strike in Brazil by privatizing the Brazilian Post Office.
    He expects to get $2.8 billion dollars from one of his plutocratic cronies for the sale.

    Another of Trumps beloved Fascist autocratic pals, President Duterte of the Philippines threatened China with military action last week if they did not watch their step.
    Apparently Trump asked Duterte to make that threat to help him win a few more votes from American warmongers.

