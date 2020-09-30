Ratcliffe is a lying bozo

To recap: The country’s top intelligence official just declassified a Russian intel assessment that he acknowledges might be exaggerated or fabricated by the Russians. https://t.co/zdW8s2D3Mb

FoxNews’ news division is now covering this as a credible allegation.



Russian disinformation rejected by US intelligence, declassified by Trump’s DNI for political purposes, published by Lindsey Graham, and reported as news by FoxNews.



Just disgraceful conduct by all concerned. https://t.co/tJn7FQhbBP