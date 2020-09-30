Ratcliffe is a lying bozo

To recap: The country’s top intelligence official just declassified a Russian intel assessment that he acknowledges might be exaggerated or fabricated by the Russians. https://t.co/zdW8s2D3Mb— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 29, 2020
FoxNews’ news division is now covering this as a credible allegation.— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) September 29, 2020
Russian disinformation rejected by US intelligence, declassified by Trump’s DNI for political purposes, published by Lindsey Graham, and reported as news by FoxNews.
Just disgraceful conduct by all concerned. https://t.co/tJn7FQhbBP